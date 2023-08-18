Analysts’ Upgrades for August 18th (ACRX, AMWD, BAESY, FNV, GL, GLAPY, ITRI, LITE, MRVL, POR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 18th:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$222.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $131.00 price target on the stock.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $82.00 target price on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

