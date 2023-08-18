AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Up 10%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 129,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 87,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

