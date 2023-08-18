AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

ANAB stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.