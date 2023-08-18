AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 751,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after buying an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 1,071,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 364.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 529,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 143.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 869,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.61.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

