ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $710,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,602,730.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $710,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,602,730.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,705,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,204,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,669,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,629 shares of company stock worth $24,058,094. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.