Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.31.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %
Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
