Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.31.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,357. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.