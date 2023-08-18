Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 3.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.67. 3,366,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,731,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,547,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

