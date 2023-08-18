Antje Hensel-Roth Sells 5,700 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 5,700 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.68), for a total transaction of £74,955 ($95,084.36).

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 2.4 %

LON:ICP traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,286.50 ($16.32). 235,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,381.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,342.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 937 ($11.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,516 ($19.23). The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,685.06, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,129.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.