APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APi Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:APG opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,762,875 shares of company stock worth $76,456,918. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

