Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 89,978 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

