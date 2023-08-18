Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

