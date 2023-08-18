Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.59 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

