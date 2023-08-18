Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8,799.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

