Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

RKDA stock remained flat at $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $2.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 271.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

