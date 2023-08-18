Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

