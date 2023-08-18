Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

