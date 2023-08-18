Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCO. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 6.8 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

