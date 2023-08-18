Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CEO Antonio Carrillo Sells 8,398 Shares of Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Antonio Carrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of Arcosa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Articles

