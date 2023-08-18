Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 99,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 453,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

