Ardor Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.57 million and $1.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

