Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.3 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $13.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,319.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.