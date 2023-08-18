Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $14,755,500.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $14,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

