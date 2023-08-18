Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks stock opened at $182.76 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average is $155.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,749.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 570.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7,532.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 55,592 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,786,000 after buying an additional 177,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after buying an additional 29,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

