ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.7 %

ARR opened at $4.69 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.