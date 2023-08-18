ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.7 %
ARR opened at $4.69 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
