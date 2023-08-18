Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

