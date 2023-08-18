ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

SPRY opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 33,510 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $212,453.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,593.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,114 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.