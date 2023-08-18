Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of APAM opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

