Ascent Group LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,841 shares of company stock worth $360,357,419. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $542.70. 1,391,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,830. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $552.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $515.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

