Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. 3,304,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,693. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.