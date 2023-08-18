Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 230.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,765,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 471.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,551,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,930 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

