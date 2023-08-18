Ascent Group LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

