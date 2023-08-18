Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,821,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.58. 2,480,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,250. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.72. The firm has a market cap of $320.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
