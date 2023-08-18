Ascent Group LLC Sells 26,358 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,358 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,645,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,315,570. The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

