Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

NYSE:AINC opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.89. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

