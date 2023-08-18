Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. Ashland has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Ashland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

