ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.59. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

