Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) Insider John Stark Buys 750,000 Shares

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Free Report) insider John Stark bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($8,766.23).
Aspermont Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Aspermont Company Profile
