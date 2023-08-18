Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of AIZ opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,593. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Assurant by 150.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

