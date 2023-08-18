Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Astec Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.59. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Astec Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Further Reading

