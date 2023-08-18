Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $13,506.90 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 8,186 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $13,506.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 1,008,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,444. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

