AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,709,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

