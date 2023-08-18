Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.
Augusta Gold Stock Up 3.7 %
TSE G traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,558. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.77 and a 52-week high of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
