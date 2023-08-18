Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

TSE G traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,558. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.77 and a 52-week high of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

