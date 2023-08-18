Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $634,564.48 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $634,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $546,904.36.
- On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ AUR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 7,520,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,226. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.