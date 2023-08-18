Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $634,564.48 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $634,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ AUR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 7,520,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,226. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.