AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

AutoCanada Stock Down 0.1 %

About AutoCanada

ACQ stock opened at C$25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.23. The company has a market cap of C$600.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.62.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

