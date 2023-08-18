AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
