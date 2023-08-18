Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Autolus Therapeutics traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 26,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 592,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.