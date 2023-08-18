AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

AZO stock opened at $2,457.28 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,477.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,508.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 130.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

