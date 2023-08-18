Avalon Advisory Group Has $84.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avalon Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 50.1% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,022. The stock has a market cap of $305.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

