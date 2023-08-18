AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Daniel Drees Sells 11,270 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Drees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71.

On Thursday, June 15th, Daniel Drees sold 2,104 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $23,144.00.

AVDX opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

