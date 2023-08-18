Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

