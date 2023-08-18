Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $225.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.94. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.38.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 136,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

